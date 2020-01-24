Captain Kimani Melius and Matthew Patrick struck half-centuries as West Indies crushed hapless Nigeria by 246 runs to storm into the quarter-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup with an unbeaten record yesterday.

Already with wins against powerhouses Australia and England under their belts, the 2016 champions flexed their muscle with both bat and ball to top Group B with six points and install themselves as one of the favourites for the title.

According to CMC News, choosing to bat first, Patrick topscored with 68 from 70 balls batting at number six while opener Melius struck 65 from 81 deliveries to power the Caribbean side to 303 for eight off their 50 overs.

Number eight Joshua James rallied the lower order with an explosive 30-ball 43, while Kevlon Anderson got a start with 25 off 27 balls in the top order but failed to carry on.