The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union says it will continue negotiations with the Government in the months ahead, following the first phase of discussions for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, held on Thursday 20 February, 2020.

During the meeting discussions were between representatives from the negotiating teams of both entities, on issues such as promotions and appointments, salary increase and the release of teachers to perform civil duties; among other things.

The teachers union said it eagerly awaits the second phase of discussions as the organization continues to champion the cause of the nation’s teachers, ensures accountability to all stakeholders in the education process, and advances the quality of education that is offered to the Nation’s children.