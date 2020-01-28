Three athletes, representing two clubs returned home with medals from Joseph Payne Memorial Classic, held in Barbados on the weekend.

Double Carifta Games bronze medalist, Ulanda Lewis, representing High Performance, finished ahead of the pack in the Under 17 Girls 100m, to take the gold medal in a time of 12.19 seconds.

She however had to settle for silver in the 200m in a time of 24.86, as she was just edged by Rhea Hoyte who ran 24.81.

XCEL Track Club athletes Nellie Ambriton and Amal Glasgow were 1 st and 3 rd in the boys Under-17 400m in 50.00 and 50.72 respectively. Ambriton then finished 3 rd in the 800m, with a time 2:00.34 (2 Minute 34 Secs) with Glasgow 4th, in 2:08.36 (2 Minute, 8.36 Seconds.