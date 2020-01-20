The Society of And for The Blind In Association with its affiliate organization Voices of the Disabled (VOD), will this year seek membership to the World Blind Union (WBU).

Extensive work has already gone into this endeavor with a recent working visit from Mr. Charles Moosop, the regional representative of the World Blind Union (WBU).

Speaking on WE FM’s Wake Up morning program, Mr. Moosop declared that St Vincent and the Grenadines and The Society Of and For The Blind, is qualified for membership and he is in the country to assist with the application process.