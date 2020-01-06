St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday joined Estonia, Niger, Vietnam and Tunisia, as incoming members of the UN Security Council.

During a statement at the UN Security Council Flag Installation Ceremony held in New York on Thursday January 2nd, this Country’s Permanent Representative, Her Excellency Rhonda King said St. Vincent and the event is a historic one for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ms. King said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will ensure that the duties and responsibilities given, will be well executed.

SVG’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations is comprised of two female Deputy Permanent Representatives, a female political coordinator, a female out political coordinator and a female legal advisor.

The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations.