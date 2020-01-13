St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among three (3) Caricom Countries, expected to benefit from a 105 Million US Dollars funding, which was approved by the Abu Dhabi Fund For Development.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, of those Funds, the Government will receive an ADFD loan of US$10 million to support the installation of a 7 MW solar PV project, which will benefit 2,444 households.

The renewable energy venture aims to reduce carbon emissions, fossil fuel consumption and operating costs.

In a report, the Agency said the distribution of monies falls under the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility, Approved by ADFD

The other Caribbean Countries that will also receive funding are Cuba USD20 million and St. Lucia US$15 million.