The National Lotteries Authority, NLA, announced that the Jackpot for the Super-6 will grow faster and more money will be allocated this year, to make it bigger in a shorter period.

Super 6 is played throughout the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia and Dominica, twice weekly; Tuesdays and Fridays. The Jackpot starts at $2 million dollars, and within the last year has grown to 8 hundred and 60 million dollars.

The Lotteries Authority said 2019 was a record year for winners and Jackpot prize payouts. It disclosed that fourteen winners emerged and won a total of 4 million 1 hundred and 20 thousand dollars in prizes.

The MCA said the game has grown in popularity and participation and has attracted younger more enthusiastic players.

It said the starting Jackpot will remain the same, but will grow bigger much, much faster, and with the new design, winners will now enjoy more money.

The proceeds from the Super 6 game go towards the development of Youth and Sports in the Windward Islands, and the Windward Islands School Games, the Windwards Under 15 and Under 19 are a few of the sporting events made possible because of contributions from Super 6.