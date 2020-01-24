His Excellency Sir Frederick Nathaniel Ballantyne, former Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be accorded a State Funeral on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sir Ballantyne passed away on Thursday, January 23rd.

Official viewing of the body will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at the House of Assembly from 10:00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m.

Officials will be invited to the viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the general public from 11:00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place the same day at the Kingstown Methodist Church. Viewing will be from 1.00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m.

The Interment will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast from Thursday, January 23rd to Wednesday January, 29th.

The family has requested that no photographs should be taken of the body during the periods of viewing.