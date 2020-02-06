Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 44 year-old Sales Representative of Cane Grove, Buccament on February 2, 2020.

According to investigations, the victim was on her way home from work when she was approached by an unknown male assailant armed with a gun.

The assailant robbed her of a quantity of cash and cheques and in the process shot her in the left side of her neck with the gun.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention. She was treated and discharged and is reportedly in a stable condition.

Police are therefore seeking the assistance of person(s) with information relating to this incident that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of offender(s). Persons are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police incharge of Crimes at telephone number 456-1339 or any police officer or police station they are comfortable with.