Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Davidson Charles 57 years old Security Guard of Middle street, Barrouallie which occurred

According to investigations, Charles body was discovered on Sunday, by his 57 years old common law wife, who found him hanging from a piece of string in the Kitchen.

The Police said Davidson’s death is suspected to be a suicide and is the first recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2020.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the body of the decease to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.