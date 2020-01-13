Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended Taiwan’s Female President, Tsai Ing-wen on her second term in Office.

On Saturday January 11, Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected as Taiwan’s president with 57 percent of the vote, an all-time high.

Nearly three in four of the 19-million-strong electorate cast a ballot.

Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) managed to hold on to its majority in the 113-seat legislature as well, giving Tsai free rein to push on with her agenda in her final four-year term beginning May 20.

During the main address at the Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) 24th Convention, at the Campden Park Secondary School yesterday, Prime Minister and Party Leader Dr. Ralph Gonsalves told supporters that he’s pleased with outcome of Taiwan’s Elections.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that SVG will continue its relationship with Taiwan.

For most observers, both in Taiwan and abroad, the outcome was just as predicted, and the US secretary of state hailed the election as proof that Taiwan “is a force for good”.