The Jamaica Scorpions will begin a new regional four-day era with a new coach and new captain when they kick off their West Indies Championship campaign today against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba.

The Andre Coley-coached and John Campbell-led team will have a tricky first round away tie to a T&T side that is oozing with confidence following the appointment of West Indies batsman Darren Bravo as captain.

For Coley, the former Windward Islands coach, a good start can be the catalyst for a successful campaign.

For captain Campbell, his task is even greater, as he will have to marshall his troops and be one of the main run scorers in the inexperienced Jamaican side that has struggled to put runs on the board in past seasons.

From a team standpoint, the Scorpions will miss the bats of Chadwick Walton and Brandon King, with both players accounting for over 1,000 runs in seven matches last season. They will, however, be banking on the experienced campaigner Jermiane Blackwood, who chalked up 465 runs in eight innings in 2019.