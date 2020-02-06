The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it is prepared to provide The Bahamas with US$200 million at “low cost and without policy conditionality” as it expressed confidence that the country would be able to rebuild a “stronger and more resilient economy”. This after the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian last September.

According to CMC News, the Category 5 storm tore through the country on September 1, killing at least 70 people, with more than 200 missing and damage estimated at US$3.4 billion.

An IMF delegation, led by Fabian Bornhorst, has ended a five-day visit to Nassau “to take stock of economic developments after Hurricane Dorian and prepare for the 2020 Article 4 Consultation, planned for March 2020”.

Sympathizing with the country, Bornhorst stated that they are confident that the people of The Bahamas will rebuild a stronger and more resilient economy.