Haiti’s Environment Minister Joseph Jouthe has compared the climate emergency to a violent act and appealed to the international community for help to fight climate change.

Jouthe told IPS on the margins of the United Nations climate summit, the 25th Conference of The Parties (COP25), in Madrid Spain, that “Climate change is a very big terror in Haiti. It’s very hard for us to deal with climate change.”

He said Haiti remains committed to strengthening its resilience to climate shocks and to contributing to the global effort to mitigate the phenomenon.

Haiti is pursuing a four-fold objective in relation to climate change.