The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will today be paying out salaries and wages for the month of March 2020.

A release from the Office of the Accountant General says Pensioners can also collect their Pay slips from April 6th 2020. No pay slips will be issued prior to that date.

The release also noted schools must collect their pay slips when schools reopens, while Government employees with queries for salaries and or payroll unit of the Treasury, are asked to call 456-1111 ext 387 or 4512955.

Businesses and Individuals who are expecting a payment from the Government through the Treasury Department are asked to first check with the Ministry/Department (preferable by phone) before going to the treasury.

Speaking with We FM news, a spokesperson at the Office of the Accountant General said the adjustment is being made to ease person to person contact, which is in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s protocol of social distancing.