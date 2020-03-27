Former Senator, Carlos James, was sworn in yesterday, as the New Speaker the House of Assembly, while newly appointed senator, Minerva Glasgow was elected Deputy Speaker of the House.

The election took place during the sitting of parliament – at the assembly chamber in Kingstown.

Addressing Members of Parliament, Mr. James said that he approached this challenge with the purpose of serving the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

James reiterated his commitment towards being neutral, in relation to matters of the House.

And Senator Dr. Minerva Glasgow welcomed the election, noting that she will discharge her duties humbly and with dignity.