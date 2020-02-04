The Forestry Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry, Fisheries and Industry is reminding the General Public that the close season for Mammals which include Opossum (Manicou), Agouti and Reptiles which include Iguana is 1st February – 30th September.

Therefore, any person who:

Hunts, or is a member of a party engaged in hunting any protected wildlife. Takes or disturbs the egg, or young of any protected wildlife. Damages or destroys the nest, or young of any protected wildlife. Has in his possession or control any protected wildlife or part thereof. Exposes or offers for sale or purchase any protected wildlife or any part thereof, or the egg, or young thereof, is guilty of an offence and liable to a fine of two thousand ($2000.00) dollars and in the case of a second or subsequent offence, to a fine of four thousand ($4000.00) dollars and imprisonment for one (1) year according to the Wildlife Protection Act Chapter 55, Section 17.

Persons are to be reminded that it is also an offence to hunt in any Forest Reserve