Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne, has reported that the Vincentian woman, who tested positive for Covid-19, is in good health and high spirits.

In a news release, Minister Browne said the Ministry has taken a sample from the patient, to do a repeat test, to determine if she is now COVID-19 free and can be given medical clearance.

He noted that if medical clearance is obtained, she would be eligible for release from the isolation.

With reference to the Isolation center currently under construction, Minister Browne said he was informed by the Project manager and contractors on the Job – that the multi-building facility is on schedule for delivery in the first week of April, at which point it would be fully outfitted.

The Health Minister advised that Vincentians take the necessary responsibility to protect their health at this time.