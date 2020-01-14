Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John has promoted seventeen (17) additional police and Coast Guard officers.

In a release, Commissioner John said Thirteen (13) officers were promoted to the rank of Acting Corporal of Police; one (1) to the rank of Acting Sergeant of Police, and three (3) to the rank of Petty Officer in the Coast Guard Service.

The Commissioner also noted that Able Body Seaman (AB) 390 Samuel’s promotion to Leading Seaman (LS) was rescinded and replaced by Able Body Seaman 810 Lewis.

These promotions took effect on 9th and 10th January, 2020 respectively.