A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn this morning and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0. They were the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the US territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

According to Caribbean Media Corporation, Eight people were injured in the city of Ponce, near the epicenter of the quake.

Puerto Rico’s power authority said on Twitter one of the country’s main power plants, near the epicenter, had been damaged, but officials expected to restore power to the island later on Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at 4.24am just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10km. It initially gave the magnitude as 6.6 but later adjusted it. At 7.18am the magnitude-6.0 aftershock hit the same area. People reported strong shaking and staff at a local radio station said on air they were leaving their building

A tsunami alert was issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands after the initial quake, but was later canceled.