AntiguaDirector of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Health, Alfred Athill said that the ministry will have to wait on the outcome of an investigation on the popular diabetes drug, metformin, before issuing any statement on the drug.

Metformin is being investigated in the United States and Europe over fears that it may contain a cancer-causing chemical.

On Sunday, Athill acknowledged the launch of the investigation, and confirmed to our newsroom that it is a common drug used by diabetic patients in Antigua and Barbuda.

However, he said that in as much as there is concern, there is “nothing definitive” to warrant the issuance of a statement or a call for action by the Ministry at this time.