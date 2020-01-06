There were 5, 356 Crimes reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2019, as compared with 5,759 reported crimes in 2018.

In a report, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said

in Eastern Division reported crimes fell 826 in 2018 and to 744 in 2019; in South Central Division, reported crimes fell from 1520 in 2018 to 1442 in 2019; in Central Division, 2403 in 2018 to 2113 in 2019; and in the South Western Division, 384 crimes were reported in 2018 compared to 357 in 2019, with slight increases in the North Western and Grenadines Division in 2019 over the same period in 2018.

Superintendent of Police, in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Clauston Francis, told We FM News this morning that the figures released marks a significant reduction in Crime.

The CID head commended the public for its assistance.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Colin John, applauded the efforts of the members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, as he attributed the overall decrease in crimes for the period under review to their commitment, dedication, innovativeness, and sacrifice.

The Commissioner gave the commendation while addressing Police men and women, at the recently held Police Dinner and Awards.

He also accredited the decrease in crimes to the diversity in training that the organization has been receiving throughout the year from both local and international partners.

Commissioner John also expressed gratitude to the different business houses, government and NGO’s for their continued support in the organization’s crime prevention initiatives.