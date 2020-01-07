The National Nine Morning’s Committee will host the 2019 Nine Mornings Prize Giving ceremony on Saturday January 11 at the Peace memorial Hall.

During the ceremony, prizes will be distributed in the various VINLEC community lighting competitions, which also include: best lit private house, best lit garden, best lit commercial building in Kingstown and best nativity scene.

The awards ceremony will also feature announcements of winners in the categories of Best Nine Mornings Community, Best Christmas Community, Best Community on Parade, Best Community Song and

Most Popular Local Christmas Song.

In the results announced at the culmination of the 2019 festivities, Point Village took the title for a seventh year in the Community Lighting competition with Olivia Dasilva of Cane End winning Best Lit Garden and Best Nativity Scene, while the Roseau Recreational Park took the title for Best Lit Garden.

Addresses will come from Cecil Mckie, Minister of Culture, representatives of the major sponsors, the National Lottery Authority and VINLEC with a special presentation on Nine Nights.

Saturday’s awards and prize giving ceremony will commence at 9.30 a.m.