The World Pediatric Project (WPP), has announced that it is suspending programs and services to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, until June 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued yesterday the WPP said given the uncertainty of this unprecedented global health crisis and for the safety of its patients and their families, surgeons, doctors, volunteers and staff, they have reluctantly decided to suspend our programs and services until June 1.

CEO of WPP, Susan Rickman said everything will be done to reschedule patients who are impacted by the suspension.

WPP, an international humanitarian and health care organization that provides advanced pediatric diagnostic and surgical services, accomplishes its mission by sending volunteer medical teams to partner countries in the Eastern Caribbean, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Belize, Honduras and Guatemala, to work with the ministries of health and local medical staff.