The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled for Nanjing, China has been postponed amid increasing worry over the deadly Coronavirus in the Asian country.

The event which was scheduled for March 13-15 this year, has now been set for March 2021.

A spokesperson for World Athletics said China is doing all it can, in order to contain the new Coronavirus and it supports them in all their efforts, but it is necessary to provide our athletes, Member Federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances,” said

World Athletics said too that its medical team, which is in contact with the World Health Organisation, advised that the spread of the Coronavirus both within China and outside the country is still at a concerning level and no one should be going ahead with any major gathering that can be postponed.

The indoor season for athletics falls within a narrow calendar window up to the end of March.

World Athletics said it would like Nanjing to be the host given the extensive planning and preparation already put into this event.