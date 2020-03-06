St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community in observing World International Day for women, this Sunday.

Leading up to the day, the Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of National Mobilization will today at the Prime Minister’s residence, host an evening of excellence, to celebrate the impact made by a number of women in leadership and managerial positions across the different sectors here.

Speaking on We FM yesterday, Coordinator of the Gender Affairs Division, Lafleur Quammie-Harry, said International Women’s day is a significant occasion, in which women are embraced for the progress they have made, and a time reflect on the challenges faced by women.

The main objective of this evening’s event, is to create an environment for networking, while providing guidance, empowerment and support to women, to have no fear to roar, as well as to recognize the contribution of women in the advancement of gender and national development.

Today’s event commences at 6 pm and will be held on the sub-theme “When Women Roar!,