Area representative for West St. George, Cecil Mckie handed over EC$30,000.00 worth of musical instruments and equipment to the West St. George Secondary School.

The items were made available by retiree and returning Vincentian National, Ainsley Primus.

Mr. Mckie has established a support committee of Curtis King, Ezekiel “Sports” Horne-Williams and Mr. Primus to work along with music teacher Jerome “Parry” Samuel and the school in further developing the schools music program as part of the initiative to further build the profile of the school.

A certified Audio Engineer and retired activist in the musical arena in New York, Primus made the items available to Mckie and the school from his collection and accumulations over the years in New York.