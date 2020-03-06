The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into a report of Abduction and Wounding where Kingsley “Shandie” Chapman is a person of interest.

D.O.B: 19.05.82 Address: Layou / Mc Kies Hill

Occupation: labourer Height: 6’ 0”

Built: Slim Complexion: Dark

Face: Round Eyes: Brown

Lips: Thin Marks: Nil

Chapman is a Vincentian National who is to be approach with caution.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext. 217 or Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 216, 220

Calls would be treated confidentially.