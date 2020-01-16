The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation, conducted the orientation class for the new group of Vincentian students commencing the first term for 2020 (January-March) of the Spanish courses and Venezuelan culture workshops.

A total of 95 students began the first term of the 2020 academic activities at levels 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7 of the Spanish language, through which they will be able to strengthen their learning of Spanish, as well as of the Venezuelan culture. Students will be able to participate in the different aesthetic-recreational workshops: Musical Expression, Venezuelan and Caribbean Literature; and for the first time in the Institute the Latin Music Dance Workshop will be opened with an emphasis on salsa.

Francisco Pérez Santana, Head of the Venezuelan mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed the forty-four (44) new students of the Institute and took the opportunity to speak to them about the current financial economic war that is raging through Venezuela due to the continuous unilateral measures of the US government on the Homeland of Bolívar and Chávez.

Academic coordinator of the VICC, Professor Andreína Bermúdez made a presentation to the new students, showing the history and mission of the VICCs in the Caribbean which were created to project the socio-cultural image of Venezuela in the Caribbean in such a way that Venezuelan cultural programs are disseminated.

Professor Bermudez said for the Bolivarian Government, the Venezuelan cultural Institutes are the articulating element for the development of the identity values ​​of the Venezuelan, Latin American and Caribbean idiosyncrasy.