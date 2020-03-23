Vincentians have been asked to avoid large gathering such as church services, funerals, and parties in an effort to practice social distancing

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache on Sunday, said as yet, the Ministry still has one confirmed case of Covid-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and they want to use this time to ensure that they keep that figure as close as possible to one.

Speaking on the Issue at Hand Programme on We FM, Keizer-Beache said the likihood of another imported case remains, as some Vincentians have returned home from overseas, even as flights to the country are decreasing as a result of restrictions imposed outside of SVG.

The CMO said as a people, they will like to recommend that Vincentians start thinking and practicing social distancing.