The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment has announced, that the Vincentian national who has returned home from China, is currently under quarantine and will be monitored on a daily basis by health professionals for 14 days, in keeping with protocols for persons entering the country with travel history to mainland China.

In a release, the Ministry noted that the isolation is purely a precautionary measure, adding that the person is in good health and shows no sign of fever, cough or any other symptom associated with the novel coronavirus and has neither reported to have contact with anyone who had been infected.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says non-essential travel to China is currently not recommended and all persons arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, having been in mainland China within the last 14 days, will be quarantined.

The Ministry says it is committed towards protecting the Health of the Nation.