Vincentian cyclist, Zefal Bailey will participate in the Vuelta a La Independencia Cycling Event in the Dominican Republic from today to 1st March.

Bailey is a member of Team Cadence Cyclery, a Cycling team out of the USA. It is the second time that he will be competing in the event which covers 400 miles.

The Team is captain by Jeffery May of the USA, also includes, John Ryan, USA, Cesar Serma, Mexico, David Gaona, Mexico and Zefal Bailey of St Vincent and the Grenadines.