Four athletes have made qualifying times for the 2020 Carifta Games, while competing at the Trinidad & Tobago Carifta Trials this weekend.
In a release, the division of sports said Kyle Lawrence in the U17 Boys 100m, who ran a personal best of 10.81, Amal Glasgow in the U17 Boys 400m in 49.19, Nellie Ambriton in the U17 Boys 800m with 1:59.92, and Ashanti Richards in the U17 Girls 1500m, in 5:01.
Double 2019 bronze medalist, Ulanda Lewis, who had previously qualified in the U17 Girls 100m, lowered her time by running a person best 11.81. She also made the qualifying standard in the 200m, running 24.21.
The other performances are:
Nellie Ambriton – 50.18 (U17 Boys 400m)
Romar Stapleton – 10.86 (U20 Boys 100m), 22.34 (200m)
Annicea Richards – 57.20 (U20 Girls 400m)
Odiesha John – 59.28 (U20 Girls 400m)
Marlene Richards – 5:30 (U17 Girls 1500m)
Amal Glasgow – 2:02.50 (U17 Boys 800m)
Kyle Lawrence – 22.11 (U17 Boys 200m)