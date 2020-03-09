Four athletes have made qualifying times for the 2020 Carifta Games, while competing at the Trinidad & Tobago Carifta Trials this weekend.

In a release, the division of sports said Kyle Lawrence in the U17 Boys 100m, who ran a personal best of 10.81, Amal Glasgow in the U17 Boys 400m in 49.19, Nellie Ambriton in the U17 Boys 800m with 1:59.92, and Ashanti Richards in the U17 Girls 1500m, in 5:01.

Double 2019 bronze medalist, Ulanda Lewis, who had previously qualified in the U17 Girls 100m, lowered her time by running a person best 11.81. She also made the qualifying standard in the 200m, running 24.21.

The other performances are:

Nellie Ambriton – 50.18 (U17 Boys 400m)

Romar Stapleton – 10.86 (U20 Boys 100m), 22.34 (200m)

Annicea Richards – 57.20 (U20 Girls 400m)

Odiesha John – 59.28 (U20 Girls 400m)

Marlene Richards – 5:30 (U17 Girls 1500m)

Amal Glasgow – 2:02.50 (U17 Boys 800m)

Kyle Lawrence – 22.11 (U17 Boys 200m)