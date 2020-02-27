Effective 2 March 2020, Vincentian Dr Rosmond Adams will serve as the new Director of the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP)

Dr. Adams a Medical Doctor and a Vincentian by birth, began his public health career as the Coordinator of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) programme, within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment. He then served as the National Epidemiologist where his work focused on strengthening public health surveillance and strategic information, to guide health policy, programmes and action.

In his previous post Dr. Adams served as the Head of Health Information, Communicable Diseases and Emergency Response at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) where he led the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Caribbean Regional Health Security Strategy, as a common strategic framework for the CARPHA Member States, to strengthen their capacity, to manage and respond to emerging disease threats and other public health emergencies.

He was quoted as saying in a release that he’s optimistic that the region can end AIDS, but a lot of work must be done and the gains made so far must be sustained whilst ensuring that we scale up our response and renew their commitment to this goal.

Dr. Adams succeeds Mr. Dereck Springer whose tenure ends on 28 February 2020.