Under the supreme premise of strengthening the response capabilities of the Venezuelan health system in the containment of Covid-19, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has officially requested financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of 5 billion dollars.

In a letter addressed to IMF Director General, Kristalina Georgieva, the Venezuelan president explains that these resources will contribute significantly to strengthening the detection and response systems for the coronavirus in Venezuela.

President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, declared on Monday that the entire national territory is in social quarantine due to the increase in confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, better known as Covid-19.

The president announced that the number of confirmed cases in the country had increased to 33, after registering another 16 infected people. In addition, he explained that of the total infected, 18 are women and 15 are men, of which 28 came from Europe and five from Cúcuta, Colombia.