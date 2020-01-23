Venezuela’s opposition leader said Wednesday that he wants the European Union to broaden sanctions against members of the Venezuelan government as a way to push toward free presidential elections in the country.

Speaking in Brussels during a global tour that defied a year-long travel ban at home and sought allies’ support to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaido also told The Associated Press that he is seeking a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

Guaido just missed an opportunity to meet the U.S. president in Europe. Trump was at the economic forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the Venezuelan politician has a scheduled appearance on Thursday before he continues what he called an “intense agenda” that could also take him to France and Spain.

A year ago, Trump’s administration rushed to throw its support behind Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, recognizing him as the country’s legitimate president.