The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says Washington is providing US $10 million to improve local resilience to disasters in priority countries in the Caribbean.

According to CMC News, USAID Administrator Mark Green in making the announcement stated that with this new funding, USAID will support community-level organizations, host-country governments, regional institutions, and the private sector to strengthen local, national, and regional planning and preparation for hurricanes, earthquakes and other calamities.

For example, he said USAID will finance training for local first-responders, harmonise disaster-preparedness standards, and coordinate and facilitate information-sharing among the governments of the region and civil society.

He added that “These new activities will help to minimise the damage of disasters, reduce the loss of life and enhance response efforts in the Caribbean.”

Under the US-Caribbean 2020 Strategy for Engagement and the US-Caribbean Resilience Partnership, the United States remains committed to assisting the people of the Caribbean to prepare for, recover from, and build resistance to natural disasters as part of their Journey to Self-Reliance.