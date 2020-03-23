There will be no travel restriction for persons travelling to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the United Kingdom, the USA and Europe.

The decision comes following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020, followed by recommendations from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

Persons arriving from the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) Member Countries are required to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days, while the approval was granted to maintain the status quo as it relates to travellers from Iran, China, South Korea and Italy, that they be quarantined for fourteen (14) days.

According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, persons will be allowed entry, once no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are exhibited.

The release, says if symptoms develop, the affected person will be isolated and tested. Upon entering this country, all persons will be issued with a card containing the COVID- 19 hotline number and indicating that they are required by law to report any symptom of the COVID-19 virus which may develop after entry and during their stay in this country.

The Government says airports and seaports remain open, and protocols as enunciated officially will apply.

Under the existing laws, the relevant officials are authorized, in special circumstances, to take other health or security measures as may be deemed necessary.

The Ministry of Health has also recommended social distancing for members of the household of any person under quarantine.