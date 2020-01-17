United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Idlib, saying that the latest Syrian ceasefire has “yet again failed to protect civilians”.

Addressing the ceasefire in a statement Bachelet today, Bachelet was quoted by Aljazeera News as saying, it is deeply distressing that civilians are still being killed on a daily basis in missile strikes from both the air and ground.

Some 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have fled a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the opposition-held Idlib province since early December and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the UN said in a report on Thursday.

Russian jets and Syrian artillery have pounded towns and villages in a renewed assault backed by pro-Iranian militias and aimed at clearing the opposition.