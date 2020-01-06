The Unity Labour Party will be endorsing four candidates who will be contesting in this country’s upcoming General Elections.

The endorsement is expected to take place at the Campden Park Secondary School, during the ULP’s National Convention on Sunday January 12, under the theme “ULP Winning Again For SVG”.

The Candidates who are expected to contest in the elections are Dr. Mineva Glasgow, Curtis King, Dr. Orande Brewster and Dominic Sutherland.

The convention is expected to be addressed by political delegates and members of the ULP.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the main address.

Sunday’s convention will commence at 8:30 a.m.