The UK government thinking “very, very actively” about stricter policies on social distancing.
In a round up on the Coronavirus, 281 people with the virus have died in the UK, with 5,683 cases in total,
- Italy enters a tougher lockdown, with all “non-essential” businesses closed.
- Death toll in Spain passes 2,000
- Canada and Australia say they will not send teams to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games
- South Korea reports lowest number of new cases in weeks
- Passenger flights to Dubai International Airport are to be suspended
- 350,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with nearly 15,000 deaths and almost 100,000 people recovering