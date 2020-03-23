The UK government thinking “very, very actively” about stricter policies on social distancing.

In a round up on the Coronavirus, 281 people with the virus have died in the UK, with 5,683 cases in total,

  • Italy enters a tougher lockdown, with all “non-essential” businesses closed.
  • Death toll in Spain passes 2,000
  • Canada and Australia say they will not send teams to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games
  • South Korea reports lowest number of new cases in weeks
  • Passenger flights to Dubai International Airport are to be suspended
  • 350,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with nearly 15,000 deaths and almost 100,000 people recovering
