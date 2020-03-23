The UAE is suspending all passenger and transit flights for two weeks, while Saudi Arabia has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Europe, Italy has moved to stop all domestic travel, as the country’s death toll from COVID-19 climbed past 5,400.

More than 15,300 people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, globally. An estimated 100,000 of the 349,000 people who have been diagnosed with the disease across the world have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

I’m Joseph Stepansky in Doha, taking over from Mersiha Gadzo with Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.