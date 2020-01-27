The Trinity Medical Sciences University family is deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Frederick N. Ballantyne on January 23, 2020.

In recognition of his great leadership in advancing medical education and public health in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinity had just recently dedicated its learning centre to Dr. Ballantyne, renaming it the Sir Frederick N. Ballantyne, GCMG, MD, Learning Centre.

University President Steve Wilson who was a close friend of Dr. Ballantyne and was in St. Vincent visiting with him prior to his passing, said it is very difficult to express the loss he feels personally and the loss to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Ballantyne was appointed as this country’s Governor-General of and a member of the Commonwealth of Nations. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth of England in 2002, serving in that role until stepping down in July 2019.

There will be a viewing of Sir Fredericks body on the morning Wednesday January 29 at 10, followed by a public viewing from 11 to 12.

Funeral service for Sir Frederick will be held at 2 P.M. at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

He will be laid to rest at the Kingstown Cemetry.

In his memory, Trinity has lowered to half-mast the flags of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the United States of America, and the University.