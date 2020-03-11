Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will accompany the CARICOM Chairman—Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley — and other CARICOM Heads of Government on a mission to Guyana, this morning.
According to Cana News, the PM returned last night from an official visit to Ghana, where he was the guest of honour as the country observed its 63rd Anniversary of Independence.
Dr .Rowley will leave on a LIAT charter flight due at Piarco from Barbados where he will join his CARICOM colleagues from Barbados, Grenada and Dominica.
The Delegation, after meeting with all the main actors in the Guyanese election impasse, will depart Guyana tomorrow, Thursday 12 March, 2020.
Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley’s return.