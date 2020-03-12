Persons with a travel history which includes Iran, will be quarantined for fourteen (14) days, amidst COVID-19.

The approval was granted by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during a cabinet meeting last Friday March 6.

A release issued today says there has been a discontinuation of COVID-19 quarantine requirements for persons travelling from Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan,  while the 14 day quarantine measures for persons who have a travel history to China, South Korea and Italy will remain in effect.

Cabinet granted approval during for the implementation active surveillance of persons with a travel history that includes countries with community transmission.

During the meeting, the decision has also been made that the Quarantine of non-residents will be at a cost of the traveler,  Social distancing and limits on mass gatherings will be considered.

Non-essential travel is not advised at this time, but the Government says there will be updates on travel restrictions and screening procedures throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here