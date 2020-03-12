Persons with a travel history which includes Iran, will be quarantined for fourteen (14) days, amidst COVID-19.

The approval was granted by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during a cabinet meeting last Friday March 6.

A release issued today says there has been a discontinuation of COVID-19 quarantine requirements for persons travelling from Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, while the 14 day quarantine measures for persons who have a travel history to China, South Korea and Italy will remain in effect.

Cabinet granted approval during for the implementation active surveillance of persons with a travel history that includes countries with community transmission.

During the meeting, the decision has also been made that the Quarantine of non-residents will be at a cost of the traveler, Social distancing and limits on mass gatherings will be considered.

Non-essential travel is not advised at this time, but the Government says there will be updates on travel restrictions and screening procedures throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines