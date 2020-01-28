Effective Monday February 3rd, 2020, motorists travelling on the Level Garden’s public road will move in an easterly direction from Paul’s Avenue towards Level Garden’s. Traffic will no longer flow down from Level Garden’s Public Road into Paul’s Avenue.

The traffic department is therefore advising motorists who are travelling to the Windward side of the island from the Leeward side to turn left at NEMO’s gap; drive along Block 2000 Public Road; then up Level Garden’s Public Road and exit at the Girl’s High School Gap on Murray’s Road.

This decision was taken to ease the traffic congestion from the Leeward side of the island coming into Kingstown.

Your full cooperation is hereby solicited and will be greatly appreciated.