Toastmasters St. Vincent and the Grenadines has concluded a second round of Club Officer Training, for local executive officials within Toastmasters Clubs here.

The training was held on Saturday, 11th January 2020 at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens.

Twenty leaders from four clubs participated in the Club Officer Training in order to support members and prospective members throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in achieving their communication and leadership goals based on the educational programme offered by Toastmasters International.

Area Director, Tamira Browne concluded said the opening sessions covered the fundamentals of the Toastmasters programme as well as transitioning from the legacy educational programme to a modern and dynamic educational programme offered by Toastmasters International.

During the feature presentation, Distinguished Toastmaster Arlette Miller addressed the various indicators for tracking members’ progress and development and using best practices to develop improved communication.

In preparation for this year’s Area Speech Contest on Saturday, 1 st February 2020, Area Director Tamira Browne urged Club Officers to work with Club members to prepare speeches of the highest standard in order for contest participants to advance to the next round of competition at the Division level in Bridgetown, Barbados scheduled for April 2020.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.

Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.