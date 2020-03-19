Thirteen local registered nurses are now in the United Kingdom to take up employment after successfully landing contracts to work at various hospitals in the U.K.

Initially, twenty-two nurses were scheduled to leave the state, however due to technical challenges the remaining nine nurses will be a part of the second cohort of nurses on this contractual agreement. The nurses prior to being selected were unemployed.

The Nurses left the state on Monday March 16th and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sir Louis Straker was on hand to see them off. Sir Louis expressed his passion for this recent initiative, and encouraged the young professionals to capitalize on this opportunity. He also urged them to represent this country in an exemplary manner.

The successful effort to find employment for nurses in the UK is a collaborative effort of Health Education U.K, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the SVG High Commission to London.