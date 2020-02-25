The National Telecommunications and Regulatory Commission, in partnership with Get Safe Online from the United Kingdom, is hosting a series of Four (4) Workshops to be held over a two-day period.

The aim of the workshops which commenced yesterday on the third floor building of the NIS conference room, targets persons with little experience and/or little access to online safety information from the general public and aims to raise awareness of internet security while helping individuals and smaller businesses, to use the internet confidently and safely.

Persons were also introduced to methods which criminals use to commit crimes online and strategies which can be used by Internet users in order to lessen the risk.

Today, the NTRC is hosting the final workshop, geared towards Child Protection for social workers, NGOs and parents, to update them on the dangers children and young people face, while using technology and how they are being targeted in that environment.

The workshop will conclude this afternoon with at 4.