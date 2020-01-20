The Melisizwe (Me-lis-we) Brothers were on Sunday January 19, 2020, crowned winners of Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family Competition, taking with them a recording contract with and a USD$250,000 cash prize, in partnership with Capri Sun 100% Juice.

The sibling trio Mark, Seth and Zachery James from Alberta, Canada born to Vincentians, Mother and Father Mark and Sherry James from Fair Hall – competed all season long against 30 family bands from across North America, in front of celebrity judges Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ciara, digital media sensation David Dobrik, pop icon and Broadway star Debbie Gibson, and show host, singer and television personality Nick Lachey.

Following the Announcement, Zachery James, the youngest of the brothers, expressed his gratitude to all who supported , saying he was excited to have won.

During the finale, recording artist and show mentor Pete Wentz surprised the final four bands to help prepare them for their performances, while singer/songwriter Blanco Brown took the stage to perform his smash hit “The Git Up.” But it was The Melisizwe Brothers’ jaw-dropping renditions of “Brave” by Sara Bareilles and “7 Years” by Lukas Graham that led to their win.

The Melisizwe Brothers were first introduced to audiences this season with a performance of “All of Me” by John Legend that left the judges in awe, and continued to stand out throughout the competition with moving performances of “Water Runs Dry” by Boyz II Men, “Waiting On The World To Change” by John Mayer and “Let It Go” by James Bay.

Following the finale, The Melisizwe Brothers released their new original single, “Stadium,” as part of their contract with Republic Records. The song can be streamed and purchased at: https://americasmostmusicalfamily.lnk.to/StadiumPR

In 2015 the two younger brothers Seth and Zacary attended the Peter’s Ville Primary School and the older brother Marc attended St. Martins Secondary School.

The Melisizwe Brothers can be seen performing their new single “Stadium” on Nickelodeon’s All That on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8:30 p.m. (ET/PT) and live on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family premiered Friday, Nov. 1. Over the course of the season, bands were eliminated through a process of the judges nominating their top picks of the week, and the show’s live studio audience selecting which of those bands should move to the next round. During the finale, the audience voted The Melisizwe Brothers to be the winning band.